One of Calderdale’s favourite events will return in 2025.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade did not happen this year as there was not enough funding.

But organisers have announced it will be back in 2025, and are promising “the best one ever”.

"Hebden Bridge Summer Parade is officially happening!” they posted.

"Thanks so much to Arts Council England and Calderdale Council for funding this, it’s going to be the best one ever.

"We’re stupidly excited, it’s been too long.

"Been missing our big crazy Hebden family, this is going to be properly lovely.

"There will be the usual open making workshops, where you’ll be able to create your dream costume from cardboard, paint and bits of tat we’ve found lying around.

"We’ll also have new big puppets, artist training, volunteer sessions, music, stilt-walking classes and loads more.”

The parade will take place on Sunday, June 22 in Hebden Bridge town centre.

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].