Young entrepreneurs will be trying out market trading in Halifax tomorrow.

Budding market stall holders will be showcasing their creativity and business ideas from 10am until 4pm as Halifax Borough Market hosts the National Market Traders Federation Young Traders Market.

It is the first time Halifax has hosted the event, which is also taking place at five other sites across Yorkshire.

The young traders will have their stalls and products judged by a panel including the Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale as well as a representative from Calderdale Council’s business support team.

Eunice Leung of Urban Botany

The panel will select young traders to progress to a regional event in Skipton this summer where they will then have the chance to represent Yorkshire and Humber at a national final.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources Coun Silvia Dacre said: “Calderdale is known for its talented and enterprising nature and our markets are great places to start a new business.

"This is an excellent opportunity for young people to experience a market environment and find out more about the support available to help nurture their talent.

"And with a place at regional, and potentially national, events on offer, it’s also a great way to launch a new business idea.”

Among the young traders taking part is Eunice Leung who will be selling her handmade candles and craft business, Urban Botany.