What's on: Monthly Halifax market to take place this weekend at Dean Clough with special prize giving trail
Alongside the artisan market there will be a special prize giving trail, a free-to-attend LEGO F1 ‘make and take’ workshop, and more.
The event will take place on Sunday, July 27 from 10am to 3pm and there will be more than 40 stalls from local traders, live music and face painting.
There will also be a free market trail where every entry will win a sticker and a chocolatey treat. They will also be entered in a special prize draw for the main prize.
Here’s what’s on at Dean Clough this weekend:
- Six art gallery spaces and the Dean Clough LEGO model
- LEGO F1 Make & Take Workshop in the Crossley Gallery, D Mill + LEGO for sale from 11am to 2pm, while stocks last
- Face painting
- Live music including Unity Jazz Trio at Stod Fold from 12pm to 2pm
- Mill House Artist Open Studios (see real studios and meet the artists)
- Children’s Trail / Art Trail / Heritage Trail – free from D Mill reception
The historic venue with its 16 grand Victorian era mill buildings was once home to the largest carpet manufacturing business in the world.
For more information visit www.deanclough.com