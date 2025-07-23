What's on: Monthly Halifax market to take place this weekend at Dean Clough with special prize giving trail

Dean Clough’s monthly market is set to take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the artisan market there will be a special prize giving trail, a free-to-attend LEGO F1 ‘make and take’ workshop, and more.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 27 from 10am to 3pm and there will be more than 40 stalls from local traders, live music and face painting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Clough’s monthly market is set to take place this weekend

There will also be a free market trail where every entry will win a sticker and a chocolatey treat. They will also be entered in a special prize draw for the main prize.

Here’s what’s on at Dean Clough this weekend:

Six art gallery spaces and the Dean Clough LEGO model

LEGO F1 Make & Take Workshop in the Crossley Gallery, D Mill + LEGO for sale from 11am to 2pm, while stocks last

Face painting

Live music including Unity Jazz Trio at Stod Fold from 12pm to 2pm

Mill House Artist Open Studios (see real studios and meet the artists)

Children’s Trail / Art Trail / Heritage Trail – free from D Mill reception

The historic venue with its 16 grand Victorian era mill buildings was once home to the largest carpet manufacturing business in the world.

For more information visit www.deanclough.com