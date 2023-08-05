News you can trust since 1853
What's on: New dance show at the Victoria Theatre Halifax stops the clock

A collaboration between three innovative choreographers is bringing an exciting new dance show to audiences in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

A Matter of Time, an exciting and dramatic triple bill of dance from professional dance company Chantry Dance, is touring the UK and will play at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Wednesday, October 4.

Chantry Dance’s co-Artistic Directors, Rae Piper and Paul Chantry, are the award-winning producers of the dance film ‘Whoever You Are’ (winner of 29 international awards, screened in Hollywood in 2022), and choreographers of the Olivier Award nominated productions of David Walliam’s ‘Gangsta Granny’ and ‘Billionaire Boy’.

This year they are creating A Matter of Time in an explosive collaboration with Kristian Cunningham, who is known for his work in the Midlands as an innovative director, choreographer and producer of numerous sell-out productions.

A collaboration between three innovative choreographers is bringing an exciting new dance show to audiences in HalifaxA collaboration between three innovative choreographers is bringing an exciting new dance show to audiences in Halifax
    A Matter of Time is a triple bill exploring our relationship with time.

    The cast includes UK and European dancers who have performed in London’s West End and at the Royal Opera House.

    A Matter of Time will play at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30pm. A short post-show Q&A with the cast and creative team is included.

