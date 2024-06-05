What's on: Paradox Orchestra will perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac at Halifax Minster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paradox Orchestra is bringing the hits of Fleetwood Mac to Halifax this month.

Part of the Halifax Summer Festival, the orchestra will perform at Halifax Minster on June 29 at 7pm.

Made up of young northern classical music professionals, the 30-piece orchestra has an enviable reputation providing a vibrant platform for classically-trained musicians to find new audiences.

Halifax Minster

Paradox Orchestra is fast making waves on the music scene with their approach to breaking down barriers and supporting the communities they perform in.

Halifax Minster’s Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Halifax Minster is delighted to have entered into partnership with Paradox Orchestra and is looking forward to staging their first concert here.

"The Fleetwood Mac concert is one of the headline acts of the Minster’s ten-day Summer Festival, and we feel extremely privileged to be working with them.

"The work that Mikey Sluman, Artistic Director the Paradox Orchestra, does to make orchestral music accessible to more people is amazing.

"He is inspirational.”

Paradox Orchestra also deliver ‘Inspire’ events, where schools and charities can attend a free performance that is interactive and educational.

One such charity is Unmasked Mental Health, which Paradox Orchestra has supported in the past.

Jo Core, Operations Manager at Unmasked Mental Health, said: “We received incredible feedback from those who attended the last Inspire event.

"They had never seen an orchestra perform before and were absolutely mesmerised.”

The historic setting of Halifax Minister provides a stunning backdrop for this one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Mikey Sluman, who founded Paradox Orchestra in 2020, said: “We’ve had some truly awesome audience responses with stand-up ovations at our recent gigs.

"We can’t wait to bring the experience to audiences in Halifax, particularly in such a unique, beautiful, and historic backdrop, which creates such an incredible atmosphere and acoustic to our orchestra event.

"Whether you are a die-hard Fleetwood Mac fan, or simply appreciate the sublime sounds of orchestral music, this concert promises an uplifting and glorious evening. Please come and be part of it.”

Alongside the ticketed evening performance at Halifax Minster, there will be a free saxophone quartet concert at 2pm on June 29.