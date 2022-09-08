What's on: Programme of events celebrate the legacy of Anne Lister

Anne, who lived from 1791 to 1840, was a remarkable woman: landowner, entrepreneur, mountaineer, scholar, traveller, and lesbian. Her fascinating diaries of over five million words detailed her life, loves, health, business interests and politics and her story became world-famous through Sally Wainwright’s BBC/HBO series, Gentleman Jack.

Thursday 22 September 2022 marks 182 years since the death of Anne Lister. To commemorate this anniversary, a series of events are being held across Calderdale from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 September as part of a memorial weekend.

Events across the weekend will celebrate her life and provide opportunities to reflect on her legacy, with Halifax Minster hosting a formal memorial service on Friday 23 September at 7pm. The Minster is also hosting Anne-Lister themed tours across the weekend. Minster events are bookable at https://halifaxminster.org.uk/

During the weekend, Anne’s former home, Shibden Hall will be open and visitors will be able to book their visit.

Bankfield Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday with free entry. Enjoy Anne Lister themed exhibitions ‘Costumes from Gentleman Jack’ and ‘Fashion in Anne Lister’s Time’, plus the Shibden 600 exhibition, Duke of Wellington’s Regiment Museum and much more. For more information, visit https://museums.calderdale.gov.uk/visit/bankfield-museum

Halifax Central Library and Archive will be hosting two displays that link to Anne Lister and other aspects of 19th Century Halifax. The exhibitions are free to view and available during library opening times

There will also be opportunities to find out more about Anne’s history on special heritage walks, including a special visit to Anne Lister’s Lower Brear and chance to see inside Lightcliffe Tower and the memorials it contains, including Ann Walker’s newly restored plaque.

On Saturday 24 September, Calderdale Industrial Museum will be hosting a special talk with historian and the editor/transcriber of the diaries of Anne Lister, Helena Whitbread. ‘Eliza Raine comes to Town…’ will focus the spotlight on the fascinating Eliza Raine, Anne’s first girlfriend. Helena will look at Eliza’s time in Halifax and will be sharing some previously unknown facts from her many years of research. Booking is essential. Tickets are priced at £7.50, and are available from the Industrial Museum, contact 01422 384721 or email [email protected]

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “Anne Lister’s story is woven into the fabric of Halifax, with her diaries mentioning buildings and landmarks all across the town. We’re lucky that Halifax has retained so many of its heritage buildings, allowing visitors to build a picture of life in the time of Anne Lister and for Gentleman Jack fans to spot a few filming locations from the series."

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “It’s wonderful that 182 years after her death, Anne’s amazing story continues to touch so many people. It’s no surprise that these events are already proving popular, with some already close to selling out. We do expect our venues to be busy, especially at Shibden Hall, the former home of Anne Lister, where we recommend that visitors book in advance to guarantee a space.”