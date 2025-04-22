What's on: Rock bank to join US icons at Halifax show as The Piece Hall prepares for its biggest year of music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Explosive rock protagonists High Vis will line up alongside US icons Deftones for a sold out show at The Piece Hall, Halifax – as venue prepares for its biggest year yet.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Vis have been ripping up the rock rule book and winning legions of devoted fans since they first burst onto the scene in 2018.

Now with three albums under the belts they join multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Deftones for their headline show on Tuesday June 24 as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American rock band Pixies performing at The Piece Hall last year. Photo: Cuffe & Taylor/The Piece Hall

Tickets for the Halifax show – Deftones’ first UK appearance since 2022 – sold out in minutes when they went on sale in December.

Formed in London in 2016, High Vis – Graham Sayle (vocals), Edward ‘Ski’ Harper (drums), Jack Muncaster (bass) and guitarists Martin Macnamara and Rob Hammeren – have polished their progressive hardcore sound with shades of post-punk, Britpop, neo-psychedelia and even a Madchester groove.

In 2019, after honing their craft through a series of remarkable live shows, High Vis released their stunning debut album No Sense No Feeling. It broadened the scope of the hardcore veterans while creating self-described “post-industrial-Britain misery punk”.

Their celebrated 2022 follow up Blending included the tracks Talk For Hours and Trauma Bonds and expanded upon the band’s sonic breadth, with vocalist Sayle crafting lyrics discussing social issues and political miseries while delivering a message of hope to listeners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Vis

Since forming in Sacramento, California, in 1988, Deftones – Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham – have become one of the most influential alternative bands in the world.

They have released nine acclaimed studio albums, with their most recent release GRAMMY-nominated Ohms becoming their sixth Top 10 entry on the Billboard chart.

This year there will be 36 shows at The Piece Hall, making it the venue’s biggest season to date.

Headliners this year include Gary Barlow, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Texas, Paul Heaton, James, The Teskey Brothers, Olly Murs, Il Divo, Faithless, Khruangbin, Rag’n’Bone Man, Weezer, Echo and The Bunnymen, Travis and more.

For more information on the 2025 series please visit thepiecehall.co.uk