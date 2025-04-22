West Yorkshire events: 15 pictures showing crowds enjoying this year's Hebden Bridge Duck Race

By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Rain didn’t dampen spirits at this year’s Hebden Bridge Duck Race.

The Easter Monday event saw crowds of people gather in the town centre to watch hoards of ducks rush down Hebden Water.

This year there were 16,000 little yellow ducks and more than 500 coloured business ducks racing in the two races.

The duck race is organised by Hebden Bridge Rotary Club.

Work has already started for the Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend, also organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, which will take place on August 2 and 3 at Calder Holmes Park.

The event will feature classic, veteran and vintage cars as well as live entertainment, a children’s area, a food court and stalls.

Here are 15 pictures from this year’s event. Pictures by Jack Denton.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race. Picture: Jack Denton

Hebden Bridge Duck Race. Picture: Jack Denton Photo: Jack Denton

Hebden Bridge Duck Race.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race. Photo: Jack Denton

Hebden Bridge Duck Race.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race. Photo: Jack Denton

Hebden Bridge Duck Race.

Hebden Bridge Duck Race. Photo: Jack Denton

