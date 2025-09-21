What's on: The Mersey Beatles tour heads to West Yorkshire next week

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to West Yorkshire next Friday.

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the world for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK tour to the Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, September 26.

Most Popular

    Tickets are on sale now at kirklees.gov.uk

    Sixty years ago The Beatles made history by playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to West Yorkshire.placeholder image
    Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to West Yorkshire.

    It came in the same year which saw John, Paul, George and Ringo – at the height of their pop powers – releasing the now legendary albums Help! and Rubber Soul.

    placeholder image
    Read More
    Read more: Council green lights plans to turn historic Calderdale pub village in...

    To celebrate this special 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will deliver an all-new show which celebrates The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous night at Shea Stadium.

    The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the music of The Beatles.

    Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

    Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at the Town Hall.

    "Yorkshire audiences are always up for a good night so this will be an amazing night.

    “Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday.

    “It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

    Related topics:LiverpoolWest YorkshireTicketsNew York
    News you can trust since 1853
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice