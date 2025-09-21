What's on: The Mersey Beatles tour heads to West Yorkshire next week

Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to West Yorkshire next Friday.

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the world for 25 years and they are now bringing their biggest ever UK tour to the Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday, September 26.

Tickets are on sale now at kirklees.gov.uk

Sixty years ago The Beatles made history by playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium.

It came in the same year which saw John, Paul, George and Ringo – at the height of their pop powers – releasing the now legendary albums Help! and Rubber Soul.

To celebrate this special 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will deliver an all-new show which celebrates The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous night at Shea Stadium.

The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the music of The Beatles.

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at the Town Hall.

"Yorkshire audiences are always up for a good night so this will be an amazing night.

“Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.

“It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”