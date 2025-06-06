What's on: Todmorden Agricultural Show is set to return next weekend

Todmorden Agricultural Show is set to return next weekend.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, June 15 at the Riverside Centre, Rochdale Road, Walsden from 10am until 4pm.

Visitors enjoyed a packed programme of entertainment including a sheep show, poultry show, ferret display and dog show as well as a petting zoo, egg show and photography competition.

This year there will be two classes for vintage tractors, working tractors without implements and concourse or restored tractors.

There will also be plenty of food on offer and artisan crafts for sale.

Throughout show day children will be able to take part in a range of activities as well as enjoy a fun fair.

The first Todmorden Agricultural Show was held in 1870 with Todmorden Show as we now know it starting meeting at Centre Vale Park in 1912.

For more information on this year’s Todmorden Agricultural Show visit todshow.org.uk