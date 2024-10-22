What's on West Yorkshire: BBC Radio 1 to host an exciting night of live music in Halifax

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 1 has announced Radio 1’s New Music Live, a night of live music taking place at Square Chapel Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 20.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Radio 1’s Jack Saunders, this special night will showcase a diverse range of genres and sounds, bringing together four acts for an evening of performances.

The acts performing include:

Radio 1 presenter ,Jack Saunders. Picture: BBC/Ray Burmiston

English Teacher – an Indie music group from Leeds and Lancashire, who formed in 2020. They recently won the Mercury Prize for their debut album ‘This Could Be Texas’ and have received huge support from Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bea and her Business – a London based Pop artist whose debut single ‘Born To Be Alive’ rocketed to over 10 million streams within weeks of release. Bea has garnered support from Radio 1’s Future Pop with Mollie King and she has recently embarked on her first-ever headline tour.

South Arcade – an Oxford-based Pop/Alt Rock band renowned for their exciting and energetic performances. Earlier this year, Radio 1’s Alyx Holcombe named their single ‘Nepo Baby’ as ‘Track of the Week’ on her BBC Introducing Rock Show and this summer, they performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival 2024.

Eden Rain – an emerging singer-songwriter from Yorkshire. In such a short space of time, Eden has made waves in the music scene with sold out performances in Bristol and Liverpool this year and an upcoming headline show scheduled for November. She has received continued support from her local BBC Introducing show – West Yorkshire.

Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax.

Tickets for Radio 1’s New Music Live are available at bbc.co.uk/newmusiclive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, said: “We’re thrilled to bring a night of live music to Halifax, showcasing some incredible acts.

"During a challenging time for small music venues, it’s more important than ever for us to champion these vital spaces and I’m proud that we can shine a spotlight on one of the region’s brilliant venues.

“We can’t wait to share an unforgettable night with our Radio 1 audience in Halifax.”

BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast live from Square Chapel Arts Centre from 6pm on November 20, with performances available to listen to live and on demand across Radio 1’s iPlayer channel and BBC Sounds.