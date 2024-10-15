What's on West Yorkshire: Brighouse and Rastrick Band set to stage 150th Massed Bands Concert this month

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 08:14 BST
Brighouse and Rastrick Band is set to stage its 150th Massed Bands Concert later this month.

The event will take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on October 26 and see a celebration of almost 80 years of the music making organisers.

As the largest venue close to their home town, Brighouse & Rastrick played in this prestigious hall several times in the early days but were first inspired to plan their own first ‘Massed Bands’ concert in 1945.

Members of Brighouse and Rastrick Band play in the Whit Friday brass band competition back in 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesMembers of Brighouse and Rastrick Band play in the Whit Friday brass band competition back in 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Brighouse and Rastrick Band play in the Whit Friday brass band competition back in 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Countless bands, and a few choirs, have performed alongside the band over these decades.

This time the guest band will be The KNDS Fairey Band from Stockport. Faireys have already appeared on a record 37 previous occasions.

Guest Conductor for the evening is Dr. David Thornton, now Director of Brass Band Studies at Royal Northern College of Music, and former Solo Euphonium with both bands.

He then became Musical Director with the band where he made a huge impression on both colleagues and audiences.

The programme for this celebratory evening will dip into the countless programmes of music from down the years but also bring pieces from current times to give the audience a feast of fine music performed by two great bands.

For tickets, www.kirklees.gov.uk

