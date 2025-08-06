What's on West Yorkshire: Brighouse Jigsaw Festival is set to return over August Bank Holiday weekend

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival is set to return later this month.

The annual event will take place at St Martin’s Church, Brighouse from Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 25.

There will be puzzles to suit all tastes with children's puzzles, traditional country scenes, double-sided, shaped, panoramic, impossipuzzles, wasgij, unique and unusual pieces and more.

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival at St Martin's Church.

Up to 400 new and pre-owned puzzles will be on display at any time and as soon as a puzzle is sold it will be replaced by another.

There are more than 2,050 jigsaws to view and purchase with all the pre-owned puzzles having been checked for completeness by volunteers from the local community.

There will also be crafts, a tombola and a golden jigsaw competition paying cash prizes.

Alan Sparks, lead organiser, said: “Entry will be £2, with accompanied children free. The entry programme includes a voucher that can be used to discount the price of a single puzzle by £1 or, with the purchase of four jigsaws, to choose a free jigsaw.

“Pay and display parking at Church Lane Car Park is free on Sunday and Monday, with the first hour free on Friday and Saturday.

“If you retain your Programme you can return as many times as you wish, without paying again, to enjoy the selection of delicious food to be served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café” and to view more jigsaws.

“All visitors will be invited to participate in a free Entry Raffle.

“Card payments will be accepted at the Jigsaw and Café PayPoints.”

Proceeds with be donated to local charities who support disadvantaged and underprivileged children and young people in Calderdale and adjacent areas.

Since the first festival in 2012 more than £156,000 has been raised and donated to good causes.

Brighouse Jigsaw Festival runs from 10am to 5pm each day of the August Bank Holiday weekend, except that Sunday when it is from 12pm with last entry at 4.15pm.

For more information on this year’s Brighouse Jigsaw Festival pay a visit to charity.jigsaw.festival.brighouse.org.uk

