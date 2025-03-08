What's on West Yorkshire: Circus Extreme to return to Halifax this summer

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

Circus Extreme is returning to Halifax this year.

The fusion of live rock music and world-class circus stunts is coming to Shibden Park between June 20 and 29.

Circus Extreme returns in 2025 with a UK tour of Rock It Out.

Circus Extreme is coming to Shibden Park between June 20 and 29.

A spokesperson for the show said: “The United Kingdom has been chosen as the exclusive launch destination for this genre-defying show.

"Known for its deep-rooted passion for live music and adrenaline-fueled entertainment, the UK provides the perfect stage to debut this high-energy, multi-sensory extravaganza.

“Merging modern and contemporary circus styles with jaw-dropping stunts, classic clowning, and a powerful live rock band, Rock It Out is set to redefine circus entertainment for a new generation.

"Featuring an elite cast of world-class performers, this two-hour spectacle promises to amaze, thrill, and inspire audiences of all ages.”

Acts include The Catwall Acrobats, The Danguir Troupe’s Double Wheel of Death, EXTREME® Freestyle Motocross Team, The Globe of Death, Skywalker Marlon, Clown Edy, The Didyk Troupe’s Double Ukrainian Swing, Laura Miller’s Aquatic Aerial Hoop, Lucky Hell’s Aerial Sword Swallowing Act and Paulinho (South America’s Stunt Legend).

The circus will be coming to Shibden Park in June. The showtimes are as follows:

Friday, June 20: 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday, June 21: 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday, June 22: 2pm and 5pm

Tuesday, June 24: 5pm and 7.45pm

Wednesday, June 25: 5pm and 7.45pm

Thursday, June 26: 5pm and 7.45pm

Friday, June 27: 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday, June 28: 2pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Sunday June 29: 12pm and 3pm

