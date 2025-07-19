1 . Happy Valley Pride

Happy Valley Pride's Big Day Out will return to Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, July 26 from 11.30am to 6.30pm. This year's headliners are Drag Race royalty The Angels of the North - Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas. There will also be singers, speakers, craft stalls, face painters, activities for kids, food and drink stalls and more. Photo: Jim Fitton