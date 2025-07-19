What's on West Yorkshire: Events and activities across Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Brighouse during the summer holidays

By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The summer holidays are about to begin!

From Happy Valley Pride to Halifax Agricultural Show there are plenty of family friendly events taking place across the borough over the next six weeks.

Changes to bus services in Halifax and Calderdale - Additional journeys and renumbered services

45 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax town centre in 2005 and 2006

Happy Valley Pride's Big Day Out will return to Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, July 26 from 11.30am to 6.30pm. This year's headliners are Drag Race royalty The Angels of the North - Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas. There will also be singers, speakers, craft stalls, face painters, activities for kids, food and drink stalls and more.

1. Happy Valley Pride

Happy Valley Pride's Big Day Out will return to Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, July 26 from 11.30am to 6.30pm. This year's headliners are Drag Race royalty The Angels of the North - Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas. There will also be singers, speakers, craft stalls, face painters, activities for kids, food and drink stalls and more. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Halifax Agricultural Show is set to return to Savile Park on Saturday, August 9. There will be plenty of animals to see as well as fair ground rides and trade-stands.

2. Halifax Agricultural Show

Halifax Agricultural Show is set to return to Savile Park on Saturday, August 9. There will be plenty of animals to see as well as fair ground rides and trade-stands. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025. There will be entertainment for all the family with a display of classic and vintage vehicles.

3. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend

Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025. There will be entertainment for all the family with a display of classic and vintage vehicles. Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN

Photo Sales
On Sunday, August 17, Brighouse welcomes the Dinosaurs back to the town centre. Alongside the dinosaurs there will be craft, food and drink stalls, the chance to meet Birds of Prey as well as a funfair. There will also be a family fun dino trail throughout August.

4. Dinosaur Experience

On Sunday, August 17, Brighouse welcomes the Dinosaurs back to the town centre. Alongside the dinosaurs there will be craft, food and drink stalls, the chance to meet Birds of Prey as well as a funfair. There will also be a family fun dino trail throughout August. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxWest YorkshireHebden BridgeBrighouseCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice