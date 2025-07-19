From Happy Valley Pride to Halifax Agricultural Show there are plenty of family friendly events taking place across the borough over the next six weeks.
1. Happy Valley Pride
Happy Valley Pride's Big Day Out will return to Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge on Saturday, July 26 from 11.30am to 6.30pm. This year's headliners are Drag Race royalty The Angels of the North - Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas. There will also be singers, speakers, craft stalls, face painters, activities for kids, food and drink stalls and more. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Halifax Agricultural Show
Halifax Agricultural Show is set to return to Savile Park on Saturday, August 9. There will be plenty of animals to see as well as fair ground rides and trade-stands. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend
Hebden Bridge Vintage Weekend is set to return on August 2 and 3, 2025. There will be entertainment for all the family with a display of classic and vintage vehicles. Photo: Allan McKenzie/YPN
4. Dinosaur Experience
On Sunday, August 17, Brighouse welcomes the Dinosaurs back to the town centre. Alongside the dinosaurs there will be craft, food and drink stalls, the chance to meet Birds of Prey as well as a funfair. There will also be a family fun dino trail throughout August. Photo: Jim Fitton