What's on West Yorkshire: Norland Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend

Norland Scarecrow Festival is set to return this weekend with plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

The Norland Scarecrow Festival has been held since 2000 and raises money for the village and local charities.

Home and business owners create scarecrows to match a different theme each year, creating a trail of around 80 scarecrows.

Norland Scarecrow Festival is taking place from Friday, September 5 to Sunday, September 7.

The theme for this year’s event is scarecrows beginning with the letter ‘S’.

Alongside the scarecrows there will be plenty to see and do including children’s rides, face painting, scarecrow goodies, cafe and ice creams.

Friendly Band is set to perform on Saturday at 2pm in the Memorial Park (or in St. Luke’s Church).

Hebden Bridge Junior Band will follow on Sunday at 2pm in the Memorial Park (or in St. Luke’s Church)

All attractions are subject to weather permitting.

For more information visit norlandscarecrowfestival.com