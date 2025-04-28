What's on West Yorkshire: Sun shone down on this year's Brighouse Spring Market
Stalls filled the streets selling everything from cheese to charms, soaps to sausages and fudge to furniture.
The independent food, drink and craft sellers set up on the streets and many of the town’s shops, cafes and pubs also open for the day.
There was also plenty to entertain the crowds including a performance from the West Yorkshire Rock Choir in Thornton Square as well as donkey rides just off Commercial Street and a West Yorkshire Fire Service Display at Thornton Square.
Also during the day there was the annual St George's Day Parade.
Young people from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides paraded through the town centre from Central Methodist Church.
The event was organised by Brighouse BID.
The organisation’s next event is the popular Brighouse 1940s Weekend on June 7 and 8.
For more information visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk
