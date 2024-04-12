What's on: World Dock Pudding Championships set to return this month in Mytholmroyd
Dock Pudding is a local delicacy little-known outside the Calder Valley area of Yorkshire and the competition was founded in 1971 to help preserve it.
The pudding is made from the leaves of Polygonum Bistorta/Persicaria Bistorta mixed with nettles, oatmeal, onions and seasoning.
The event will take place at Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre on Sunday, April 21 from 12pm to 5pm.
On the day competitors will prepare a whole cooked breakfast including the Dock Pudding and the winner receives a cup and the prestigious title of World Champion.
The judging takes place behind closed doors so that the competitors are unknown to the judges, while the audience can watch the cooking on stage in the hall.
As well as the competition there will also be entertainment, food and drink for visitors to enjoy.
For more information visit the World Dock Pudding Championship Facebook page.