When is Brighouse Christmas Market: All the roads that will be shut as large section of Calderdale town's centre closes for festive spectacular

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Brighouse Christmas Market is back with two days of festive stalls, entertainment fun next weekend.

A large section of the town centre will be closed for the event which takes place 10am until 4pm on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1.

And on Saturday, there will also be the Christmas tree lights switch on from 4pm, with Santa making his way around the town to reach Thornton Square for the switch-on.

Most of the town centre will be closed to vehicles each day between 7am and 6pm.

Brighouse Christmas Market takes place this weekendBrighouse Christmas Market takes place this weekend
Commercial Street, King Street, Bradford Road, Market Street, Park Street, Bethel Street, Thornton Square, West Park Street and Bethel Street Car Park will all be shut.

As well as more than 80 stalls selling all kinds of gift ideas and festive treats, visitors will be able to meet Santa at the Overgate Furniture Shop on Park Street between 10am and 3pm.

No pre-booking is required and visits cost £4 per child as a fundraiser for Overgate Hospice.

A Marshalls Amusement funfair will be on Bradford Road, there will be festive donkey rides and music and entertainment from the Arriva Christmas Bus throughout Saturday in Thornton Square.

Visitors will also be able to meet some festive characters including Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Jingle the Elf and Robin.

Brighouse Bid, which is organising the event with Just My Look, says a record number of Brighouse BID businesses are involved this year.

