A well-loved Halifax attraction is shut until Saturday for emergency repairs.

The Jungle Experience at Manor Heath Park had to close on Friday, with Calderdale Council posting: “We are sorry to announce that the Jungle Experience will be closed from today until September 27 to allow for urgent repairs.

"The walled garden will be open as usual.”

The tropical house – home to some incredible plants, butterflies and terrapins – is usually open daily between April and November, and at weekends between November and March.