When is the Anne Lister Festival? Programme of events to celebrate the life of Halifax diarist

The Anne Lister Festival is set to return next month with a whole host of events.

More than 70 events are set to take place for the festival which aims to celebrate the life of the Halifax diarist and landowner.

The festival runs from Saturday, March 29 to Sunday, April 6 and there will be walks, talks, craft and art workshops for people to take part in.

The festival will feature both the Anne Lister Birthday Week (ALBW) and Anne Lister Society (ALS),with the latter holding a two-day conference involving academics from around the world.

Anne Lister.

Here are some of the events that will be taking place:

Anne Lister Festival Community Regency Tea Dance – March 29, 7pm at Todmorden Community College, Burnley Road, Todmorden

This will be an informal dance led by the newly formed Anne Lister Dancers. Everybody is welcome and the choice of what to wear is yours. Buffet food included in ticket price.

Community Film Afternoon session 1 – March 30, 1pm at Hebden Bridge Picture House

Shibden Hall

Two documentaries will be shown. Old Lesbians, Meghan McDonough’s incredibly moving story of the late Arden Eversmeyer’s journey across the USA. This will be followed by Not Quite That, the story of Sarah – a Jewish woman, a mother and a butch lesbian who has a genetic mutation for breast cancer.

Ann Walker’s Shibden: Tower & tour – March 31, 4pm from Shibden Hall, Halifax

After making your own way to Shibden Hall, the tour will provide you with expert guidance through the rooms to hear funny and serious incidents from Ann Walker’s life, as well as learning about the renovations she desired after Anne Lister’s death. This tour also includes a visit to the library tower.

Anne Lister’s Shibden: Tower & Tunnel tour – April 1, 10am from Shibden Hall, Halifax

After making your own way to Anne Lister’s former home of Shibden Hall, you will have private entry into the Hall with exclusive, rare access to go up to the Library Tower that Anne Lister had designed before she went on her ill-fated trip to Russia. A visit to the gardener’s tunnel outside in the Hall’s grounds will be included exclusively in the 2025 tour.

For more information on the festival and the programme of events visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdale-culturedale