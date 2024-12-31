When is The Piece Hall open: Historic Halifax tourist attraction The Piece Hall announces it will be shut for eight days
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The iconic building has announced it will be shut on Mondays for the next two months.
It says on its website: “Please note The Piece Hall is closed on Mondays in January and February for essential maintenance.
"Opening hours may vary for some businesses so do check their websites before making a special trip.”
The building’s gates are open between 9.30am and 11pm from Tuesday to Thursday, between 9.30am and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 9.30am and 11pm on Sundays.
The Piece Hall will be shut on Wednesday this week (New Year’s Day).
All of the acts announced so far for this summer’s gigs at The Piece Hall can be found HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.