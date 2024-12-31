Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s Piece Hall will be closed for eight days between January and February.

The iconic building has announced it will be shut on Mondays for the next two months.

It says on its website: “Please note The Piece Hall is closed on Mondays in January and February for essential maintenance.

"Opening hours may vary for some businesses so do check their websites before making a special trip.”

The building’s gates are open between 9.30am and 11pm from Tuesday to Thursday, between 9.30am and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 9.30am and 11pm on Sundays.

The Piece Hall will be shut on Wednesday this week (New Year’s Day).

