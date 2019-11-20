When is Todmorden Christmas Lights Switch On and what events are taking place

Christmas lights are shining out of Calderdale with more switch on events set for this weekend.

The ever-popular annual Christmas Lights Switch On event in Todmorden will take place on Saturday, November 30.

The switch on, which will take place at 5pm this year, is being carried out by a local child under the age of 11 who will be selected from a raffle entry with all monies raised going to the Mayor of Todmorden’s nominated Charity ‘Music for the Many’.

This is what is taking place throughout the day:

• All day Market

• Santa’s Grotto 11am to 5pm

• Santa’s Workshop 10am to 3pm

• Children’s Fun Fair rides near the Town Hall 12pm to 6 pm

• Face Painting, Punch and Judy and Magician 2pm to 4 pm

• Todmorden Brass Band 4.20pm

• Build up to switch on 4.50 pm

Colin Hill, Todmorden Town Clerk said: “This year unfortunately the Lamplighter Festival is not going ahead, so the Town Council wanted to add just that little bit extra to make the Switch On another great success. Many thanks to the Market Traders of Todmorden for joining in with the fun.”

