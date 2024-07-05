Which big names are coming to the Piece Hall? Here's a list of the remaining music acts set to perform in Halifax this summer
Many iconic names in music have performed at the Halifax venue but it’s not over yet.
After Rick Astley performs his show this weekend (Sunday) there will still be 20 acts set to grace the Piece Hall stage.
Here are the shows that are remaining as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall:
July 9 – Loyle Carner
July 12 – Tom Jones
July 13 – IDLES
July 27 – Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax & Friends
July 31 – Bill Bailey
August 1 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
August 2 – Richard Ashcroft
August 3 – The Stranglers
August 8 – Jess Glynne
August 9 – Korn
August 10 – McFly
August 13 – Status Quo
August 18 – McFly
August 20 – PJ Harvey
August 21 – Pixies
August 22 – The Streets
August 23 – Biffy Clyro
August 24 – Fatboy Slim
August 25 – Jungle
August 26 – Cian Ducrot
Live at The Piece Hall is a partnership between promoters Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall.
