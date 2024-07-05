Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’re one month into the summer of gigs at The Piece Hall.

Many iconic names in music have performed at the Halifax venue but it’s not over yet.

After Rick Astley performs his show this weekend (Sunday) there will still be 20 acts set to grace the Piece Hall stage.

Here are the shows that are remaining as part of TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall:

July 9 – Loyle Carner

July 12 – Tom Jones

July 13 – IDLES

July 27 – Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax & Friends

July 31 – Bill Bailey

August 1 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

August 2 – Richard Ashcroft

August 3 – The Stranglers

August 8 – Jess Glynne

August 9 – Korn

August 10 – McFly

August 13 – Status Quo

August 18 – McFly

August 20 – PJ Harvey

August 21 – Pixies

August 22 – The Streets

August 23 – Biffy Clyro

August 24 – Fatboy Slim

August 25 – Jungle

August 26 – Cian Ducrot