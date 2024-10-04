Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chart-topper Olly Murs is bringing his 15 Years of Hits UK tour to Halifax next summer for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved singers, the Troublemaker and Marry Me star will bring his sensational live show to The Piece Hall on Saturday July 5. He will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday October 11 from ticketmaster.co.uk

Olly Murs

Olly first rose to fame on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 and since then has enjoyed a hit-filled career with no less than four UK Number One singles, seven studio albums and six BRIT Award nominations.

This year has seen him attract a whole new army of fans after a successful stint as special guest on Take That’s This Life tour.

With his infectious energy, Olly presents a catalogue of fan-favourites including such hits as Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin’, and Wrapped Up promising an unforgettable night as he makes his debut at The Piece Hall.

Joining Olly as very special guest will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar.

Lemar

One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums.

Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey.

Last year Lemar released his seventh studio album Page In My Heart and earlier this year he starred alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West End before joining JLS on tour.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “Olly Murs is not only one the UK’s most beloved pop stars but he’s an artist who tops many people’s wish lists for who they want to see Live at The Piece Hall.

“We are delighted to be able to bring this true national treasure here to our iconic venue. It’s going to be a hit-filled night of feel-good tunes and we would advise fans to get their tickets early because this one will sell out very quickly!”

Olly Murs and Lemar join global pop rock sensation The Script will headline TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Sunday July 6, followed by Scottish rock icons Simple Minds on Monday July 7 and Texas on Friday July 25, with more announcements to come.

The Piece Hall has just celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music.

This year’s 34-date concert TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series brought close to 200,000 music fans to venue’s iconic open-air courtyard with headline shows from the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Loyle Carner, Jungle, Korn, Biffy Clyro, Fatboy Slim and Bryan Adams, plus many more.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall and to purchase tickets please visit thepiecehall.co.uk