Wimbledon: Calderdale residents can now enjoy improved tennis facilities at borough's parks

Opening of the improved courts at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge. Pictured (left to right): Simon Duckenfield, Community Sport Development Officer at Calderdale Council; Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities; Coun Adam Wilkinson, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services and ward councillor for Sowerby Bridge; Paul Sheard, Delivery Manager at the Lawn Tennis Association.

As Wimbledon fever sweeps the UK, there are now improved tennis facilities that people in Calderdale can now use.

Tennis courts in five Calderdale parks are now fully open, following renovation work to improve facilities, providing opportunities for more people to pick up a racket and get on court.

Courts have been transformed at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden, Crow Wood Park in Sowerby Bridge, Holmfield Recreation Ground, Mill Fold Recreation Ground in Ripponden, and Shelf Park.

The work has been delivered as part of a £322,000 investment, including over £212,000 from the UK Government and Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Tennis Foundation funded Park Tennis Project - delivering the biggest ever investment in parks tennis facilities across Britain.

The remaining funds have been provided by Calderdale Council and through the Todmorden Town Deal fund.

The courts have undergone extensive work to ensure viability for years to come, including resurfacing, repainting, new nets, a new gate system and new or improved fencing.

An official reopening event took place at Crow Wood Park last weekend, as part of the community Great Get Together event.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, opened the courts in the park, with people enjoying tennis activities throughout the day.

The Council is working with the LTA to deliver a range of activity across all the park sites, including weekly Barclays Free Park Tennis sessions, with equipment provided.

The refurbished courts will also host Local Tennis Leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions.

All courts are now available to book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/CalderdaleParksTennis.

New booking systems and gate access technology means it is now easier to get on court by booking in advance to guarantee availability – small fees will ensure that the courts are maintained at their new high standard for years to come.

This nationwide programme of investment is seeing thousands of existing park tennis courts brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country, providing vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “It’s Wimbledon season, inspiring people across the country to pick up a tennis racket and get involved with the sport. This year, people in Calderdale can enjoy more opportunities to play, with extensive refurbishment at courts across the borough, now complete.

“In addition to new improved facilities, an enhanced online booking system and gate technology, makes it even easier to take part.

"The courts are open to all, whether you’re picking up a racket for the first time, returning to the sport, or already play regularly.

“Providing opportunities for people to be more active, more often and investing in sports facilities supports our Active Calderdale mission.

"It’s also part of the legacy of our Year of Culture, with Culturedale supporting an inclusive, accessible and diverse sport sector in the borough.”

Scott Lloyd, LTA Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Calderdale officially re-open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Park tennis courts are vital for providing people with opportunities to pick up a racket, and we want as many people as possible, of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, to enjoy playing tennis and being active.

"Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

For more information about sports facilities and activities in Calderdale, visit new.calderdale.gov.uk/sports.