Winter craft fairs set to return to Calderdale Museums

Flashback to a previous Shibden craft fair. Picture: Calderdale Council

Although Shibden Hall is closed for its winter break, it will be open especially for the Winter Craft Fair, which is taking place on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November from 10am-4pm. The Hall will be filled with stalls selling a range of local produce, including artisan crafts, in time for Christmas shopping.

Over the weekend, there will also be the reduced admission price of £4 for adults and £3 for concessions and children 5-16 (plus booking fee) so visitors can enjoy the fair and the historic hall for a bargain price.

The event is likely to be popular and so to help manage numbers and ensure that the stalls aren’t overcrowded, it’s necessary for visitors to book a timed entry slot.

Tickets should be booked and paid for in advance at www.eventbrite.co.ukBankfield Museum will host its Christmas fair on Saturday 4 December from 10am-4pm, where visitors can enjoy a selection of gifts from local artisans and craft makers, with stalls throughout the museum. Alongside the stalls, there are also some great gift ideas in the Bankfield Museum gift shop.

In addition to the fair, visitors can also enjoy the exhibitions on display at the museum, which include Belonging: Fashion & A Sense of Place. This is an exciting collaboration between Calderdale Council and Leeds Arts University, showcasing the influence of the West Riding of Yorkshire on contemporary fashion.

The Bankfield event is free to attend and no advance booking is necessary, although the space will be managed to ensure it doesn’t become too crowded. Refreshments will also be available from the new museum café, which is stocked with locally supplied coffee and tasty treats.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “As we were unable to host our annual winter craft fairs last year, we’re particularly excited to welcome visitors and stallholders back to our museums for the 2021 festive season.

“We’re holding events at both Shibden and Bankfield giving visitors plenty of opportunity to find the perfect gift or treat for themselves, with lots of unique handmade options.