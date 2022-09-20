News you can trust since 1853
World Famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band to perform Massed Bands Concert

The 2022 British Open Brass Band Champions, the World Famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band, are proud to announce details of their forthcoming Massed Bands Concert in Huddersfield Town Hall on October 22.

By Abigail Kellett
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:00 pm

The B & R Band will be joined by current National Champions of Great Britain, the Foden's Band in a concert entitled 'Hollywood Classics'.

The Massed Bands will be conducted by Phillip McCann, internationally renowned as Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Conductor and Adjudicator.

Band President, Stephen Howes said: “We are delighted to share the stage with such a prestigious musical line-ip . The Massed Bands Concert continues to offer our loyal audiences the opportunity to hear wonderful music from a different genre. Phillip has chosen an exciting and entertaining programme which takes us on a roller-coaster journey, showcasing music that takes us from Romance and Adventure to Broadway and the Big Screen and tickets can be obtained from the usual Kirklees Box Office outlets.”

Members of Brighouse and Rastrick Band play in the Whit Friday brass band competition back in 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

