World Famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band to perform Massed Bands Concert

Band President, Stephen Howes said: “We are delighted to share the stage with such a prestigious musical line-ip . The Massed Bands Concert continues to offer our loyal audiences the opportunity to hear wonderful music from a different genre. Phillip has chosen an exciting and entertaining programme which takes us on a roller-coaster journey, showcasing music that takes us from Romance and Adventure to Broadway and the Big Screen and tickets can be obtained from the usual Kirklees Box Office outlets.”