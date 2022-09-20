World Famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band to perform Massed Bands Concert
The 2022 British Open Brass Band Champions, the World Famous Brighouse & Rastrick Band, are proud to announce details of their forthcoming Massed Bands Concert in Huddersfield Town Hall on October 22.
The B & R Band will be joined by current National Champions of Great Britain, the Foden's Band in a concert entitled 'Hollywood Classics'.
The Massed Bands will be conducted by Phillip McCann, internationally renowned as Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Conductor and Adjudicator.
Band President, Stephen Howes said: “We are delighted to share the stage with such a prestigious musical line-ip . The Massed Bands Concert continues to offer our loyal audiences the opportunity to hear wonderful music from a different genre. Phillip has chosen an exciting and entertaining programme which takes us on a roller-coaster journey, showcasing music that takes us from Romance and Adventure to Broadway and the Big Screen and tickets can be obtained from the usual Kirklees Box Office outlets.”