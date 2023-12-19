World-famous illusionists announce Halifax date ahead of Las Vegas residency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headlining magicians, illusionists and performers, The Conjurors, aka Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, have announced an intimate night of magical mind reading in the Green Room Bar of the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday, January 13.

The Conjurors have performed across the world in over 37 different countries, performing in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New York and Las Vegas. They have appeared in front of Royalty and worked with many famous faces including, Lady Gaga, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Radcliffe and David Beckham.

This Victoria Theatre show has been created especially for the Halifax audience by the world-famous duo who have appeared on TV shows around the globe including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion.

Matthew and Natasha are currently ‘sprinkling magic’ all over the Victoria Theatre’s magical family pantomime Cinderella as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents. Running to Saturday 6 January, Cinderella is undoubtedly the most magical panto in the country.

Based predominantly in the US, The Conjurors have recently announced a Las Vegas residency with their new show Cabin of Wonders, which opens in Las Vegas in February 2024 – and this Halifax event is your last chance to see them in the UK!