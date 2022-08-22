Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 10, the town centre venue will be hosting a day of entertainment, including lots of live music, face painting, fire eaters, stilt walkers and a tombola.

The festivities will start at 3pm when the pub will see a battle of the bands competition take place with music coming from Radio Dog, Back to Basics, No Nonsense, Pindie and Stonebow. The music will go on until 9pm when DJ Ant Jones will take over to help guests party the night away.

Also joining the line-up of musicians will be former Yates employee of four years, Ashley Waterworth, who will be singing a range of hit songs.

Yates in Halifax is celebrating its 30th anniversary

General Manager at Yates for 13 years, Martin Norris said: “We’re so excited to welcome our guests to the fun day of entertainment that we have planned on the 10th. A lot of planning has been put into place, to ensure that we have plenty to keep everyone entertained and being able to celebrate such a momentous occasion is really important to me and the team. A big thank you has to go out to my events and marketing team, who have worked tirelessly to organise this celebratory party.”

Yates is located on Silver Street in Halifax town centre and the 30th anniversary event will take place on Saturday, September 10 starting at 3pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/YatesHalifax