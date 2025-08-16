More details have been revealed about the return of Halifax Goth Festival.

The town’s first event goth festival held this year was a huge success, attracting visitors from across the UK.

The 2026 event will take place on Valentine’s weekend, from Friday, February 13 to Sunday, February 15, 2026.

It is being organised by music venue The Grayston Unity in conjunction with Piece Hall-based businesses Beet13Juice and The

Chameleons will be performing as part of the second Halifax Goth Festival

Book Corner.

Building on on the success of the first festival, it will be expanding across the town with the introduction of fringe events and a goth market

in The Albany Arcade of Halifax Borough Market.

Musical highlights include a gig in 12th Century Halifax Minster – which will be candlelit for the occasion - by legendary Manchester band Chameleons, supported by Belgium’s Korinthians.

Classic goth bands Ghost Dance and Salvation will be in playing in the Albany Arcade.

And there will be a night of gothic burlesque, ‘in conversations’ events, walks and more so that can people can experience ‘dark Halifax’.

Tom Townsend, venue manager for The Grayston Unity said: “The 2025 festival has been one of the best things we’ve done and we can’t wait for the 2026 festival.

"Over 60 per cent of ticket buyers came to the first festival from outside of West Yorkshire - many to visit the town for the first time - so it’s not just the participating venues that get the benefit.”

Stan Icon of Beet13Juice added: “We love being part of something which brings something different to our town.”

For more details visit https://thegraystonunity.co.uk/goth-festival/