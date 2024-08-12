Youth choir secures funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a campaign to receive funding, Halifax Young Singers are delighted to announce Community Foundation for Calderdale have awarded them £3000 to keep the youth of Calderdale singing.

CFFC have helped to fund a new performance uniform and branded hoodies and t-shirts - the group look fantastic in their turquoise clothing and accessories. But that's not all - Tesco chose HYS to be one of their 'blue token' charities and as a result they are due to receive a minimum of £500 to support their ongoing mission to ensure the voices of Calderdale's youth are heard.

CFFC (Community Foundation for Calderdale) supports charities and voluntary groups across Calderdale, working alongside these groups to address inequalities and create opportunities for those who need them the most.

The benefits of music are well documented - supporting positive mental health, developing confidence and improving self esteem - and the benefits of singing are that no specialist, costly equipment or training is needed. If you have a voice, you can sing and HYS want to enable all who enjoy singing to be able to do so in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment. That's no to say you won't receive expert tuition - their Musical Director, Charlie Rhodes, is an experienced singing teacher working with theatre groups, choirs and schools across the region.

Free singing day August 24

Halifax Young Singers are hoping to increase membership back to pre-Covid numbers, with around 100 singers across children's and youth choir. This welcoming choir is available to all - there are no auditions to worry about and there's no pressure to perform (although members do often enjoy performing to family members, have taken part in the Mrs Sunderland Music Festival and have even performed on the Piece Hall stage!) Music ranges from classical to contemporary to pop and everything in between.

Do you have a love of singing? Could a friendly, fun and all-welcome choir be for you? You can try it for free and get a free lunch thrown in on Saturday 24th August 10-4. Email [email protected], visit their website halifaxyoungsingers.org.uk, or check their socials on all platforms to see what they're about and join in. Rehearsals are at Heath Church on Thursday evenings.