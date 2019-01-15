Brighouse Community Cinema celebrates best year ever as 2019 programme is announced

The Brighouse Community Cinema has reported that 2018 was its best ever year with record audiences for the screenings at the Assembly Rooms.

Building on this success a host of wonderful films are planned for this year.

The Community Cinema has built up a loyal audience and has become a community of friends who appreciate quality films.

Over the last twelve months the films, mainly British, have varied from classic, comedy, suspense and even a showing of the full length opera of “Carmen”.

The not for profit Cinema is operated by the charity, “Arts for Brighouse” which also runs the Brighouse Arts Festival and is supported by the British Film Institute.

A team of volunteers transform the Assembly Rooms into a cinema on the third Thursday of each month and invites anyone to head along for a night of movie magic.

John Buxton, who operates the front of house, said: “All are welcome to come and enjoy with tickets at just £5. Refreshments are available in the interval at modest charges. Doors open at 7pm and the films start at 7.30pm.

"We have also teamed up with restaurants in town to offer a Meal Deal with prices starting at £12 which includes the ticket to the film.”

The first film planned for the upcoming season is 'Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool' which will show on Thursday, January 17.

The film, which is based on Peter Turner's memoir, follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Jamie Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Annette Bening) in 1978 Liverpool.

The film also stars Julie Walters.

Other films include popular movie 'Crazy Rich Asians' on February 21 and the smash hit Queen film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on March 21.

Advance tickets are available now from Harrison Lord and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse or online at www.brighousecinema.co.uk.

For more information contact 01484 711835.

