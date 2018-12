I anticipation of Inside the Christmas Factory, which airs tonight at 9pm on BBC2, here are a few facts you might not have known about the Nestle Factory in Halifax.

John and Violet Mackintosh created a hard toffee and caramel sweet and built the worlds first toffee factory in 1898. Son Harold later took inspiration to make Quality Streets.

Harold saw that chocolates were an exotic purchase reserved for the wealthy and set about coating the toffee in chocolate so working families could enjoy a little luxury.

12.5 million individual Quality Street sweets are made every day in the same Halifax factory as 80 years ago. At peak season it produces two million tins of festive chocolates.

The Halifax Nestle factory produced 11 million Easter eggs in 2017. Production starts in September. From chocolate delivery in the pipes to the final packaging each egg takes an hour.

