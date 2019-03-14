Folk duo's song to be used as theme for Sally Wainwright's upcoming BBC drama Gentleman Jack

As excitement builds for Sally Wainwright's latest TV drama filmed and set in Halifax to hit our screens, a Yorkshire folk duo has announced that their song will feature as the show's closing theme.

Huddersfield folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow will hear their song 'Gentleman Jack' at the end of each episode of upcoming BBC series, Gentleman Jack.

Read: Exciting new Gentleman Jack teaser trailer gives look at Anne Lister and Shibden Hall

Starring Suranne Jones as 19th Century Halifax diarist, Anne Lister, the series was filmed at Shibden Hall, Halifax and is set to hit our screens soon.

She often called "the first modern lesbian" and behind her back, the disapproving local residents would refer to Anne as ‘Gentleman Jack’, which Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow said was the catalyst behind their much-loved song.

Belinda and Heidi said they loved working with fellow Yorkshire woman, Sally, describing her as ‘down-to-earth, passionate and wildly creative’, sharing their love of both interesting, formidable, and complex women together with a deep appreciation of the rugged Northern landscape they all grew up in.

Read: Take a tour around Shibden Hall and learn about historic Gentleman Jack ahead of BBC drama

The folk duo will be performing at Hope Baptist Church in Hebden Bridge on Friday, March 22. For more information visit www.wegottickets.com