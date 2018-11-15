Halifax people wanted for new TV show from the makers of MasterChef and Hunted

A television production company is looking for people from Halifax to take part in a new TV programme

Shine TV, the company behind MasterChef, Hunted and The Island, is searching for people who are in need of a DNA test to help them with a new show.

Casting Researcher, Daniela Piper-Vegh, said: "The programme we are making is all about family and relationships.

"We are working with a DNA testing clinic to make a documentary following people as they go through the process of paternity, maternity, sibling or kinship (grandparent to grandchild) testing.

"People get DNA tests for all sorts of reasons and our programme aims to explore the stories behind them in a non-judgmental way.

"We appreciate it’s a personal time for the family in question, which is why we are offering specialist counselling services to the individuals we eventually film with (for non-broadcast purposes only), and will also be covering the costs of the testing and other expenses."

At present, Shine TV say people will not be required to be on TV as this is an idea in development. The production company is currently researching the stories and is wanting to speak to people in the appropriate situation.

To find out more call 0207 483 6742 or email dna@shine.tv

