Here is what to expect from the next episode of Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

After last week's visit to the fictional Yorkshire mill town, what can we expect from episode nine of Ackley Bridge?

While Alya (Maariah Hussain) lives a life of privilege, Cory's (Sam Retford) family has fallen apart and he has to visit a food bank. When Cory makes a snarky comment, Alya posts a picture of him but it backfires badly: he's humiliated, and suddenly she's a pariah.

Read: Who's who in latest series of Ackley Bridge on Channel 4

Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) gets caught in the crossfire of a fight between Sam (Megan Parkinson) and Razia (Nazmeen Kauser), leaving her to choose between her secret girlfriend and her sister.

IN PICTURES: Here are the Halifax filming locations featured in the latest episodes of Ackley Bridge

And as Sadiq (Adil Ray) begs Mandy to keep him on as sponsor, Javid (Jay Saighal) hatches a plan to take over as the head of Ackley Bridge.

Ackley Bridge will hit our screens tonight on Channel 4 at 8pm

Read: Sneak peek of upcoming Sally Wainwright drama set and filmed at Shibden Hall in new BBC trailer