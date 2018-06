As we prepare for Ackley Bridge to return to our screens, here's a reminder of who's who in the Channel 4 series.

Ackley Bridge will return to Channel 4 tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Bell ringing on new series of Channel 4’s Halifax-filmed drama

New cast members announced for Channel 4's Ackley Bridge

VIDEO: Ackley Bridge filming takes place in Halifax town centre