This is when the Piece Hall episode of Antiques Roadshow will air on BBC One

We will finally find out what treasures were brought to the Piece Hall last summer in next week's episode of BBC's Antiques Roadshow on BBC One.

Film crews visited the Grade I Listed building back in July last year and saw thousands of people bringing their treasures to be valued.

The episode will air at 7pm on Sunday, March 3 on BBC One.

According to the episode information treasures include a Chinese imperial robe, an opal pig and a stunning sapphire brooch.

Eric Knowles marvels at a Lalique bedside clock, saved from the tip, while specialist Lisa Lloyd explores the magic associated with a pair of mysterious 17th-century doors, rescued from a building site.

Andy McConnell investigates what might be the oldest glass ever to appear on the programme – but is it genuine? And jewellery specialist John Benjamin has his own mystery to solve with what appears to be the largest sapphire he has ever seen, but which the owner believes to be glass.

