TV date announced for Halifax-filmed series Gentleman Jack - in America

TV fans have been getting excited as the first full trailer has been released for Sally Wainwright's new drama Gentleman Jack along with a release date - in America.

Across the pond they will be seeing Shibden Hall on their screens next month, with American cable channel HBO airing the drama on April 22 at 10pm.

Although there is no specific date has been confirmed for when the programme will appear on BBC One, the newly released trailer states that it is coming soon.

Read: Exciting new Gentleman Jack teaser trailer gives look at Anne Lister and Shibden Hall

The eight part series will star Suranne Jones as the titular 'Gentleman Jack' who is often called "the first modern lesbian".

The trailer gives us a first proper look at Shibden Hall as well as some of the other characters and locations.

First full trailer for Gentleman Jack has been released. Picture: BBC

Written by Sally Wainwright, who also penned other Calderdale-filmed shows Happy Valley and Last Tango in Halifax, the series was filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax last year as well as other Yorkshire locations including Huddersfield and York.

It will also star Sophie Rundle (Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders), Gemma Whelan (The Moorside, Game Of Thrones), Timothy West (Last Tango In Halifax, Bleak House), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey) and more.

Read: Folk duo's song to be used as theme for Sally Wainwright's upcoming BBC drama Gentleman Jack

The series is due to air on BBC One this spring.