Lady Gaga is set to grace the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival later today 🎞

The 81st Venice International Film Festival is currently underway (August 28 - September 7 2024.)

With the opening night film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” taking over the red carpet at the festival’s opening night, today sees the world premiere of “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Here’s how you can watch both the official press conference and red carpet arrivals of the premiere - including Lady Gaga’s appearance at the festival.

The 81st Venice International Film Festival is currently taking place in the Italian city, having opened this year’s event with the long-awaited “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”

But alongside other big films this year, including Daniel Craig’s latest effort “Queer,” directed by “Challengers” creator Luca Guadagnino, and the aforementioned “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” many eyes are fixed to the red carpet this evening for tonight’s world premiere.

Todd Phillips' follow-up to his 2019 film, “Joker,” is set to grace not only the main screen at Venice this evening, but also the red carpet as the likes of the director and Lady Gaga, who has already been spotted in Venice with her current flame Michael Polansky.

The film is also one of those “in competition” this year, with Philips looking to pick up the vaunted Golden Lion this year; the highest prize at the Venice International Film Festival and akin to Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

“Joker” picked up the top award at the 2019 Venice International Film Festival, before going on to become one of that year’s highest-grossing movies and leading into interest in the sequel.

With the addition of Lady Gaga to the cast and whispers that the film is more “jukebox musical” than “hard action film,” it will be interesting to see what early reviews could be. But what other films are in contention for Venice’s top award - and what time can you watch Lady Gaga arrive on the red carpet?

What films are nominated for Venice Film Festival’s top prize this year?

“Joker: Folie à Deux” faces stiff competition this year, with works from Luca Guadagnino and Pedro Almodóvar also up for the Golden Lion.

Who is the favourite to win Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion this year?

Bookies are suggesting that it won’t be a repeat for Todd Phillips this year, with OLBG stating that the favourite is Luca Guadagnino latest effort, “Queer,” with current betting odds at 5/2. Surprisingly, “Joker: Folie à Deux” isn’t even in the top five films considered the favourites to win the Golden Lion.

Venice International Film Festival - Golden Lion betting odds.

“Queer” - 5/2

“The Room Next Door” - 3/1

“Maria” - 6/1

“Babygirl” - 7/1

“Harvest” - 10/1

Can I watch the red carpet arrival of Lady Gaga at the “Joker: Folie à Deux” premiere?

Not only that, but you can also watch the official Venice Film Festival press conference regarding the film too.

Venice International Film Festival offers a free streaming service for many of the press conferences and red carpet arrivals throughout the festival, with “Joke: Folie à Deux” no exception.

The press conference for the film is set to take place at 12:30pm BST today (September 4 2024), with Lady Gaga and many other cast members set to take to the red carpet and streamed at 5:15pm BST though the Venice International Film Festival website.

When is “Joker: Folie à Deux” released in UK cinemas?

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is released on October 4 2024 in cinemas across the United Kingdom, including Odeon theatres - and the film will be included as part of the cinema chain’s “MyLIMITLESS” membership service.

Will you be watching the press conference and red carpet arrivals of Lady Gaga and the rest of the team involved in “Joker: Folie à Deux” today? Are you looking forward to the movie when it finally arrives in UK cinemas? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment down below.