Who are the Crufts 2025 presenters? Channel 4 line-up including Clare Balding
- Channel 4 is providing nearly 20 hours of coverage from Crufts 2025.
- It is split across the main channel and More4.
- But who are the presenters this year?
Clare Balding will be presenting Channel 4’s coverage of the prestige Crufts competition. She is joined by some new faces this year - including a Paralympic legend.
The broadcaster has confirmed its daily schedule throughout the weekend, with nearly 20 hours of live coverage set to take place. Crufts is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham from Thursday (March 6) to Sunday (March 9).
But who are the faces and voices you will be hearing from during Channel 4’s coverage? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Crufts presenters on Channel 4?
Clare Balding is leading the broadcaster’s coverage of the event, which celebrates its 75th year of being broadcast. But two new presenters have also been announced for 2025.
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and former professional rugby player Ed Jackson will be joining Balding throughout the weekend. Balding said: “It’s one of the highlights of my year as I love being surrounded by dogs and always enjoy the chaos that can ensue when we have them in the studio.”
Ellie Simmonds added: “Every so often an opportunity arises that makes you smile from ear to ear, and as the world’s biggest dog fan - although I suspect there’ll be a few in attendance who’ll challenge me for that crown - the chance to be an actual part of Crufts is absolutely one of them.”
Ed Jackson said: “I’ve had dogs my whole life, but this will be my first time at Crufts, so I’m really looking forward to finally experiencing it in person.”
Who else is on the line-up for 2025?
Clare Balding will also be joined by regular Crufts reporter Radzi Chinyanganya. And resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will also be offering viewers advice on best practices for looking after dogs throughout the coverage.
Radzi will be on hand to capture all the excitement and emotion from the arena. More than 200 pedigree breeds from 51 different countries will compete for the prestigious Best in Show title, which will be awarded live on Channel 4 on the final evening tomorrow (March 9).
What have you made of Crufts 2025 so far and who do you think will win? Let me know by email: [email protected].
