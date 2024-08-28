Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is bad news for festivalgoers 😢

Oasis are reuniting in 2025 for a ‘world tour’

Band will play shows in UK and Ireland in the summer

It had been speculated that they could appear at Glastonbury - but the band has squashed that rumour.

Oasis have issued a disappointing 10-word verdict on the possibility of the band playing Glastonbury next year. The band announced their reunion this week and will return for shows in the summer of 2025.

It will include stops in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin. However they will not be taking to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm - at least they won’t be in 2025.

A pre-sale ballot is being held and some lucky fans will have the chance to get them a day early. However you have to act quick because you have until just 7pm on Wednesday, 28 August to register.

Will Oasis headline Glastonbury 2025?

Oasis on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2004. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Following the announcement on Tuesday, 27 August, that Oasis would be reuniting for a run of shows in the summer of 2025, it set people’s Glastonbury senses tingling. It almost feels like a perfect fit, the Gallagher brothers reuniting and returning to the Pyramid Stage - having previously headlined in 1995 and 2004.

However Oasis have quickly moved to dispel the rumours that they will be appearing at Glastonbury or any other festival next year. In a post on social media on Wednesday, the band’s official account said: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festival next year.”

Can you only see Oasis in the UK and Ireland?

The announcement of the summer stadium shows featured an interesting addendum that the gigs would be Oasis’ exclusive European concerts next year. Which did leave the door open for performances further afield.

And while the only confirmed dates are the shows in the UK and Ireland in July and August 2025, Oasis post dispelling rumours of a Glastonbury appearance ends with the note that “the only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour”. The reference to a world tour in the message leaves the door open for other shows next year.

However the only announced shows so far are the current dates in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin.

Are you disappointed that Oasis will not be headlining Glastonbury in 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.