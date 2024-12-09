Halifax woman wins Fabulous Fundraiser award

A local woman is being celebrated after winning the Fabulous Fundraiser award in this year’s Loving Later Life Awards.

Sheila Jackson, a resident at Flowerbank, has been recognised for her exceptional work raising money for various causes and bringing the local community together.

The annual awards run by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, recognises the achievements of residents who have made a real difference to their communities. A Resident Judging Panel chose winners from over 160 nominations across six categories.

The winners were announced by Anchor’s chief executive, Sarah Jones, at Anchor’s Wellbeing Fayre, where they received certificates to acknowledge their win, as well as £100 in gift vouchers.

Sheila was nominated for her dedication to supporting a range of charitable causes, most recently raising funds for Motor Neurone Disease and Overgate Hospice. She organises regular fundraising events within the Flowerbank grounds, creating fun, inclusive parties where residents can come together, raise money, and enjoy one another’s company.

In addition to her local fundraising, Sheila attends a voluntary organisation called the Outback Community Kitchen and Garden, a mental health charity that supports individuals who have faced mental health challenges and addiction. At Outback, Sheila helps grow vegetables, which are then shared with the community and used to prepare meals for the volunteers.

When asked why she likes to organise these events, Sheila shared that “after a grieving period of losing my husband, I was on my own, and decided to throw myself into charity causes and the local community.” Apart from the obvious benefit of raising money, Sheila sees fundraising as a way of giving back to the local community and, as the judges praised, “bringing them closer to each other.”

Sarah Jones, Chief Executive of Anchor, says: “At Anchor, we are proud to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our residents through our Loving Later Life Awards. So many people who live with Anchor contribute to their communities and make a meaningful difference to others. I’m really pleased our awards recognise and celebrate that fact. Huge congratulations to everyone who won and was nominated.”