Plea for community to help re-start centuries-old church clock

Clock gears, Christ Church, Sowerby Bridge

The clock on Christ Church's tower has been a symbol of time and tradition in Sowerby Bridge for more than 200 years.

Installed in the early 19th century, it has faithfully kept the town in step with the passing hours. It’s chiming has marked weddings, celebrations, Remembrance Day services, and everyday life.

However, the clock now stands still, and we need your help to bring it back to life.

In the 1980s, the church underwent significant restoration after suffering from dry rot. During this time, the original clock mechanism, powered by weights, was replaced with a modern electric motor. This upgrade allowed the clock to keep time without the need for manual winding, ensuring that the people of Sowerby Bridge could continue to rely on it. Unfortunately, after decades of service, this electric motor has failed, and reached the end of its life.

Christ Church Clock

Replacing this motor is no small task—it requires specialized equipment and expertise to drive the hands on all four faces of the clock. We need to raise £2,500 to cover the cost of a new motor and its installation, ensuring that our historic clock can continue to serve its purpose at the centre of Sowerby Bridge Conservation Area.

Landmark

“Seeing the clock stopped is a reminder of how much we rely on it,” says Peter Henry, Churchwarden of Christ Church. “Many residents have said how much they miss its constant presence in the life of Sowerby Bridge. The town has grown and changed around this beloved landmark, and we hope the community will come together to help us restore this important part of our heritage.”

The Sowerby Bridge Ward Forum have given us a grant of £500, to kick start the project, and we are now launching a fundraising campaign to raise the £2,500 needed Whether you can contribute a little or a lot, every donation helps bring this piece of history back to life. The clock is more than just a timekeeper—it’s a symbol of our shared past, present, and future.

Please consider donating to ensure it can continue ticking for many more years. You can do this directly through our website or visit us in person at the church at our Tuesday or Saturday coffee mornings, when you can enjoy a cuppa and hear more about the project.

“Time may stand still for now, but with the support of our community, we can get the clock ticking again,” says Peter. “We’re excited to restore this vital part of our town’s history, and we’re confident that together, we can make it happen.”

Donmations can be made via https://christchurchsowerbybridge.myiknowchurch.co.uk/giving