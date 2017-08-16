Roadworks to cause overnight closure of main Halifax road

One of the main roads in and out of Halifax town centre will be closed overnight for more than two weeks as repairs are carried out.

Calderdale Council is carrying out work on the A629 between Prescott Street and Free School Lane.

The work is due to start on Monday September 4 and involves the planing and resurfacing of the carriageway. The work is due to be complete by Friday September. 22

Calderdale Council’s Head of Highways and Transportation, Steven Lee, said: “These repairs are vital to keep this busy stretch of road in a good condition and ensure it is fit for purpose for years to come.

“To limit disruption as much as possible we’ve scheduled the work to take place overnight, ensuring the road is open for the morning and evening rush hour.”

To ensure the safety of road users and the workforce, it will be necessary to close the road to traffic from 8.30pm to 5.30am, Monday to Friday nights for the duration of the works.

Access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times. Through traffic will be diverted via Orange Street roundabout, King Cross and Skircoat Moor Road.

The roadworks will coincide with the 52 week scheme being carried out on the A629 at Salterhebble. Read more here.