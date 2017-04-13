Letter: A sad era for our neighbour

I visited Halifax this week. As I got off at the bus station it was very obvious to me how poor architecture in a town can ruin it, eg, the Vue Plaza (blocking everyone’s view!) and good architecture can enhance it, eg, the warm, corbelled stone of Northgate House and the library.

I’ve always found the library a very welcoming building. Sadly I doubt the office block replacing it will ever come close. Meanwhile a once atmospheric, cobbled walk to the back entrance of the Piece Hall from the railway station has been wrecked by another concrete lump, supposed to enhance Square Chapel – not!

It is a sad era for Halifax.

Ms P Finch, Todmorden