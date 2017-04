What must the residents of Todmorden be thinking as they watch their school and education system collapse?

Schools and colleges are being demolished or converted into a supermarket while sixth forms are dismantled.

Looking west from Hebden Bridge I have only one thing to say: Pitt Street.

Never mind, with this lot in charge Tod will probably get a grammar school (again) and kids from Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd will be able to go there, won’t they?

Tom Greenwood, Sunny Bank, Heptonstall