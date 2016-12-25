Letter: Our amazing volunteers have made big impact

This year has been a really busy one for all of us in the NSPCC and Childline.

We’ve reached out to help more children than ever before, but none of it would have been possible without the excellent support of our volunteer fundraisers in Calderdale.

In 2016 our volunteers have held a fundraising dance competition, pop up cinema, a Spring Ball, golf day, shows, and festivals to name a few.

They have fundraised as individuals and groups, and between them have raised thousands upon thousands of pounds to help the most vulnerable children in the country.

It has been hard work, and some of our volunteers have been out in all weathers and all times of the day and night, but we have also had a huge amount of fun.

Most of all, their dedication and enthusiasm has made a really big impact for children in Calderdale and across the UK.

As we move into 2017, I’d like to thank all of my amazing volunteers for their work this year, Wilby Insurance Ltd and Caravan Guard for their support, and to wish them and all our supporters in Calderdale a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Helen Verity, NSPCC fundraising manager for Calderdale