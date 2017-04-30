Letter: Think of the NHS when you place your vote

So now we come to the big one.

The General Election, where the people decide which political party, or which party leader they trust the most.

Which one is telling the truth? Maybe the local candidates will come more into the reckoning.

But let’s put the personalities to one side for a moment, and consider what issues we as individuals feel strongly about.

Everyone has issues they feel are more important than others. For me the top priority is the future of our NHS.

Do we want to have a health service that is the envy of the world, as it still was only seven years ago, funded by public money, and treating us all, with the same care and dedication?

Or do we want a health service funded by private money from insurance companies, who put profit for investors as top priority and the patients the least important.

I can’t tell anyone who to vote for as that’s up to each of us to decide.

But please think about our NHS when putting that X on the ballot paper

David Honeybell, by email